JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] took an upward turn with a change of 1.17%, trading at the price of $86.30 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 13.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares have an average trading volume of 17.30M shares for that time period. JPM monthly volatility recorded 6.71%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.62%. PS value for JPM stocks is 3.40 with PB recorded at 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.20. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.35B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 285.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 12.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.