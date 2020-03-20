The share price of KB Home [NYSE: KBH] inclined by $11.06, presently trading at $12.35. The company’s shares saw 23.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.01 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KBH fall by -47.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -50.42% compared to -10.97 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -69.08%, while additionally dropping -44.24% during the last 12 months. KB Home is said to have a 12-month price target set at $39.93. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 27.58% increase from the current trading price.

KB Home [NYSE:KBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.06.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KB Home [KBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KB Home [KBH] sitting at +7.59 and its Gross Margin at +18.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.95, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KBH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KB Home [KBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. KB Home [KBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.67 and P/E Ratio of 4.32. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KB Home [KBH] earns $2,127,452 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 5.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

KB Home [KBH] has 103.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.01 to 40.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 27.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is KB Home [KBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KB Home [KBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.