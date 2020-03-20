Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] took an upward turn with a change of 22.15%, trading at the price of $24.32 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.46 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.88M shares for that time period. KDP monthly volatility recorded 6.40%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.19%. PS value for KDP stocks is 3.28 with PB recorded at 1.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE:KDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.91.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] sitting at +23.39 and its Gross Margin at +55.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30%. These measurements indicate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.10%. Its Return on Equity is 5.48, and its Return on Assets is 2.55. These metrics suggest that this Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.61 and P/E Ratio of 27.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.24 and its Current Ratio is 0.35. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has 1.50B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 32.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 11.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.