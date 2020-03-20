Lyft Inc.[LYFT] stock saw a move by 1.45% on Thursday, touching 9.82 million. Based on the recent volume, Lyft Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LYFT shares recorded 372.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock additionally went down by -13.32% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -55.23% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, LYFT shares showcased -55.60% decrease. LYFT saw 88.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.56 compared to high within the same period of time.

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Lyft Inc. [LYFT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.41.

Fundamental Analysis of Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -74.70% and its Gross Margin at 22.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has 372.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.56 to 88.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lyft Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.