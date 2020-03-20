Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] saw a change by -4.05% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.67. The company is holding 817.84M shares with keeping 793.57M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 14.84% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -80.59% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.85%, trading +15.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 817.84M shares valued at 21.35 million were bought and sold.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 86.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 817.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 18.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.78, which indicates that it is 17.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.