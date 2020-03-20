The share price of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] inclined by $16.72, presently trading at $18.19. The company’s shares saw 19.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.26 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MPC fall by -26.96% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.75 compared to -6.80 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -71.02%, while additionally dropping -73.11% during the last 12 months. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $73.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 55.54% increase from the current trading price.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MPC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.50, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is sitting at 4.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 11.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.96. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 4.63. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 889.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.26 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 18.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.