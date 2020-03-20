Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] stock went up by 9.03% or 0.14 points up from its previous closing price of 1.55. The stock reached $1.69 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MTDR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -23.27% in the period of the last 7 days.

MTDR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.79, at one point touching $1.21. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -92.40%. The 52-week high currently stands at 22.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -92.11% after the recent low of 1.11.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Matador Resources Company [MTDR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTDR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.68, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 23.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 2.24. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 114.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 177.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 22.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.08, which indicates that it is 32.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.