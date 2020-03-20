Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $14.97 after MPW shares went up by 7.08% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +39.52 and its Gross Margin at +79.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.43, and its Return on Assets is 3.19. These metrics suggest that this Medical Properties Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.30 and P/E Ratio of 17.41. These metrics all suggest that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 610.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.35 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 16.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.