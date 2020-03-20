The share price of Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] inclined by $79.22, presently trading at $78.29. The company’s shares saw 8.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 72.13 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MDT fall by -6.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 83.44 compared to -9.55 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -30.37%, while additionally dropping -13.63% during the last 12 months. Medtronic plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $125.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 47.67% increase from the current trading price.

Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Medtronic plc [MDT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medtronic plc [MDT] is sitting at 4.48. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Medtronic plc [MDT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medtronic plc [MDT] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 69.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Medtronic plc [MDT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Medtronic plc [MDT] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 116.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.13 to 122.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 8.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medtronic plc [MDT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medtronic plc [MDT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.