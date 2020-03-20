Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] shares went higher by 0.66% from its previous closing of 70.73, now trading at the price of $71.20, also adding 0.47 points. Is MRK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.21 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MRK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.53B float and a -5.00% run over in the last seven days. MRK share price has been hovering between 92.64 and 67.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 71.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.00. These measurements indicate that Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.53. Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.46 and P/E Ratio of 18.70. These metrics all suggest that Merck & Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has 2.70B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 190.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.12 to 92.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 8.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.