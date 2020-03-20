MetLife Inc.[MET] stock saw a move by -4.66% on Thursday, touching 5.26 million. Based on the recent volume, MetLife Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MET shares recorded 1.08B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

MetLife Inc. [MET] stock additionally went down by -5.30% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -48.25% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MET stock is set at -38.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MET shares showcased -43.99% decrease. MET saw 53.28 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.58 compared to high within the same period of time.

MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to MetLife Inc. [MET], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MetLife Inc. [MET] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife Inc. [MET] sitting at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

MetLife Inc. [MET] has 1.08B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 53.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 10.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.58. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

MetLife Inc. [MET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.