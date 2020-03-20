MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] gained by 25.21% on the last trading session, reaching $7.35 price per share at the time. MGIC Investment Corporation represents 373.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.74B with the latest information.

The MGIC Investment Corporation traded at the price of $7.35 with 10.56 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MTG shares recorded 3.58M.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.87.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at +74.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 55.50%. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10%. Its Return on Equity is 17.08, and its Return on Assets is 11.25. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.69 and P/E Ratio of 3.97. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.52.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 373.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.34 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 33.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.