The share price of Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] inclined by $36.29, presently trading at $36.60. The company’s shares saw 17.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 31.13 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MU fall by -6.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 39.14 compared to -5.62 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.51%, while additionally dropping -9.57% during the last 12 months. Micron Technology Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $67.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 31.05% increase from the current trading price.

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Micron Technology Inc. [MU] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 11/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] sitting at 18.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has 1.25B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.13 to 61.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 13.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. [MU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.