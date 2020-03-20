The share price of Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] inclined by $142.71, presently trading at $143.23. The company’s shares saw 23.99% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 115.52 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MSFT jumped by 2.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 150.15 compared to -14.63 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.80%, while additionally gaining 21.43% during the last 12 months. Microsoft Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $193.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 50.35% increase from the current trading price.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $142.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Fundamental Analysis of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] sitting at 36.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has 8.40B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1199.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.52 to 190.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 10.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.