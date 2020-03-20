Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went down by -2.39% or -0.74 points down from its previous closing price of 30.92. The stock reached $30.18 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

MS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $32.90, at one point touching $28.74. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -47.58%. The 52-week high currently stands at 57.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -28.14% after the recent low of 27.20.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Morgan Stanley [MS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Morgan Stanley [MS] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.88B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.20 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 16.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.