Navient Corporation [NAVI] took an upward turn with a change of 25.60%, trading at the price of $6.28 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Navient Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.39M shares for that time period. NAVI monthly volatility recorded 12.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 30.32%. PS value for NAVI stocks is 0.85 with PB recorded at 0.40.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at +13.20 and its Gross Margin at +86.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.60%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,449.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 2.44. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 227.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.07 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 30.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.