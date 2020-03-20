New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] saw a change by 13.19% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.64. The company is holding 492.14M shares with keeping 413.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 75.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.42%, trading +84.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 492.14M shares valued at 10.72 million were bought and sold.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at 25.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 492.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.36 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 41.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.63. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.