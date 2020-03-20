New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] saw a change by 0.10% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.53. The company is holding 494.79M shares with keeping 451.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.21% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.90%, trading +20.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 494.79M shares valued at 6.05 million were bought and sold.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.52.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] sitting at +28.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.80%. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.85, and its Return on Assets is 0.74. These metrics suggest that this New York Community Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.98 and P/E Ratio of 13.70. These metrics all suggest that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has 494.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 10.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.