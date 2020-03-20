Newmark Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] opened at $4.20 and closed at $2.50 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock gained by 45.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Newmark Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] had 2.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.15M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 27.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.49 during that period and NMRK managed to take a rebound to $13.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Newmark Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] sitting at +9.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.50%. Its Return on Equity is 19.31, and its Return on Assets is 3.49. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NMRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.50 and P/E Ratio of 6.21. These metrics all suggest that Newmark Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69.

Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] has 198.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $495.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.49 to 13.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] a Reliable Buy?

Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.