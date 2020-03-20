Newmont Corporation [NEM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $41.07 after NEM shares went down by -1.61% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Newmont Corporation [NEM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newmont Corporation [NEM] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at 37.80% and its Gross Margin at 46.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 836.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 52.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.08, which indicates that it is 20.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.