NGL Energy Partners LP[NGL] stock saw a move by 31.44% on Thursday, touching 3.25 million. Based on the recent volume, NGL Energy Partners LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NGL shares recorded 150.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] stock additionally went down by -12.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -72.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NGL stock is set at -80.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -76.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NGL shares showcased -81.87% decrease. NGL saw 15.71 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NGL an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] sitting at 1.50% and its Gross Margin at 5.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.93. Its Return on Equity is -15.90%, and its Return on Assets is -4.50%. These metrics suggest that this NGL Energy Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.10.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has 150.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 397.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 15.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 201.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 52.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.