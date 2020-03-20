Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NBL] shares went higher by 1.52% from its previous closing of 3.94, now trading at the price of $4.00, also adding 0.06 points. Is NBL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 22.76 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NBL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 471.95M float and a -37.16% run over in the last seven days. NBL share price has been hovering between 28.40 and 2.73 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Noble Energy Inc. [NBL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] is sitting at 4.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] sitting at -30.70% and its Gross Margin at 80.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has 572.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 28.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 36.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] a Reliable Buy?

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.