Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] shares went higher by 1.82% from its previous closing of $19.76, now trading at the price of $20.12, also adding 0.36 points. Is JWN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JWN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 103.86M float and a +6.54% run over in the last seven days. JWN share price has been hovering between $46.20 and $14.06 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE:JWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.76.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] sitting at +5.05 and its Gross Margin at +36.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 53.56, and its Return on Assets is 5.63. These metrics all suggest that Nordstrom, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55. Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.85 and P/E Ratio of 6.27. These metrics all suggest that Nordstrom, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has 187.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.06 to 46.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 19.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.34. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] a Reliable Buy?

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.