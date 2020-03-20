Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained by 11.18% on the last trading session, reaching $9.15 price per share at the time. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. represents 332.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.73B with the latest information.

The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. traded at the price of $9.15 with 17.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NCLH shares recorded 6.45M.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 43.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has 332.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.03 to 59.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.33, which indicates that it is 30.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.