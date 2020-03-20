O-I Glass Inc. [OI] took an upward turn with a change of 0.39%, trading at the price of $5.21 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while O-I Glass Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.62M shares for that time period. OI monthly volatility recorded 12.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.75%. PS value for OI stocks is 0.12 with PB recorded at 2.41.

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding O-I Glass Inc. [OI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give OI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.23, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for O-I Glass Inc. [OI] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. [OI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for O-I Glass Inc. [OI] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 18.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.64. Its Return on Equity is 34.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 985.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 963.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.57.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has 155.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 807.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 20.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 20.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is O-I Glass Inc. [OI] a Reliable Buy?

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.