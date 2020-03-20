The share price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] inclined by $2.85, presently trading at $2.83. The company’s shares saw -0.70% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.85 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OCSL fall by -26.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -31.31% compared to -1.02 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.20%, while additionally dropping -45.16% during the last 12 months. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.09. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.26% increase from the current trading price.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] sitting at +75.47 and its Gross Margin at +75.45.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.34 and P/E Ratio of 3.55. These metrics all suggest that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has 140.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $398.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] a Reliable Buy?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.