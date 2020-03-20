Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] opened at $10.41 and closed at $10.83 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.23% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.48.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] had 18.08 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 19.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.18%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.00 during that period and OXY managed to take a rebound to 68.83 in the last 52 weeks.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is sitting at 2.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 894.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 68.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 20.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.