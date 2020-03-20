Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] took an upward turn with a change of 49.76%, trading at the price of $22.27 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.24M shares for that time period. OHI monthly volatility recorded 12.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 32.29%. PS value for OHI stocks is 6.88 with PB recorded at 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE:OHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.87.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] sitting at +37.42 and its Gross Margin at +66.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.70%. These measurements indicate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.00, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics suggest that this Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 124.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 14.54. These metrics all suggest that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has 286.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.33 to 45.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 32.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.