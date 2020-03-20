Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] took an downward turn with a change of -8.00%, trading at the price of $2.53 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ovintiv Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.86M shares for that time period. OVV monthly volatility recorded 22.07%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.71%. PS value for OVV stocks is 0.11 with PB recorded at 0.07.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.53, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $2.25 and the median estimate amounting to $5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 26.30% and its Gross Margin at 74.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80. These measurements indicate that Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 290.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 797.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.68, which indicates that it is 18.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.