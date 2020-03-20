Pacific Ethanol Inc.[PEIX] stock saw a move by 47.77% on Thursday, touching 6.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PEIX shares recorded 61.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] stock could reach median target price of $4.00.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] stock additionally went down by -11.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -57.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PEIX stock is set at -78.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PEIX shares showcased -64.18% decrease. PEIX saw 1.31 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.22 compared to high within the same period of time.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ:PEIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PEIX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] sitting at -4.80% and its Gross Margin at -2.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.41. Its Return on Equity is -28.70%, and its Return on Assets is -12.00%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Ethanol Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -63.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.85.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] has 61.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 1.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 25.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] a Reliable Buy?

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.