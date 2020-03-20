Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $6.09 after PK shares went up by 23.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.92.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at +15.38 and its Gross Margin at +17.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.03, and its Return on Assets is 2.95. These metrics suggest that this Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 4.31. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.63 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 331.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.