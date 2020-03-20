Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.09 after PE shares went up by 0.20% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Parsley Energy Inc. [PE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.24, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is sitting at 4.52. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] sitting at 27.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75. Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 8.39. These metrics all suggest that Parsley Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has 489.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 20.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.