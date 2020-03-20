PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] gained by 11.80% on the last trading session, reaching $6.35 price per share at the time. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust represents 124.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $708.18M with the latest information.

The PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded at the price of $6.35 with 2.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PMT shares recorded 1.38M.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.68.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] sitting at +12.32 and its Gross Margin at +82.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.50%. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.24, and its Return on Assets is 2.31. These metrics suggest that this PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 110.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 228.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has 124.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $708.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.50 to 23.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 50.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 10.64. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.