People’s United Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] opened at $13.55 and closed at $13.84 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, People’s United Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] had 6.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.45%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $10.81 during that period and PBCT managed to take a rebound to $17.68 in the last 52 weeks.

People’s United Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.84.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] sitting at +31.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90%. These measurements indicate that People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.18, and its Return on Assets is 0.98. These metrics suggest that this People’s United Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.22 and P/E Ratio of 10.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] has 483.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.81 to 17.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 13.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. [PBCT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.