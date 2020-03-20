PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] opened at $121.43 and closed at $117.34 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.08% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $111.38.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] had 4.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.70M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.41%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 112.00 during that period and PEP managed to take a rebound to 147.20 in the last 52 weeks.

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For PepsiCo Inc. [PEP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $117.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 55.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has 1.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 183.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 112.00 to 147.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 9.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.