Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] opened at $12.43 and closed at $12.65 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock gained by 37.31% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] had 4.65 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 25.54%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.19%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $11.33 during that period and RDN managed to take a rebound to $26.32 in the last 52 weeks.

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] sitting at +63.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.00%. These measurements indicate that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.84, and its Return on Assets is 10.53. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.62 and P/E Ratio of 5.46. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.61.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has 208.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.33 to 26.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 25.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radian Group Inc. [RDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. [RDN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.