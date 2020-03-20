Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] saw a change by 34.08% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.75. The company is holding 162.28M shares with keeping 67.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 180.79% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -72.92% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.33%, trading +210.13% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 162.28M shares valued at 4.95 million were bought and sold.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has 162.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 937.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.76 to 28.62.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 58.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] a Reliable Buy?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.