The share price of RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] inclined by $4.67, presently trading at $4.72. The company’s shares saw 21.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.88 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RLJ fall by -35.67% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.25 compared to -3.82 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -70.81%, while additionally dropping -74.07% during the last 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.66% increase from the current trading price.

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Fundamental Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19. RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.60 and P/E Ratio of 8.00. These metrics all suggest that RLJ Lodging Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has 218.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.88 to 19.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 25.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] a Reliable Buy?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.