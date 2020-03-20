Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] opened at $21.76 and closed at $22.41 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.35% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $23.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] had 13.52 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 24.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.36%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 19.25 during that period and RCL managed to take a rebound to 135.32 in the last 52 weeks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Fundamental Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 45.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20. These measurements indicate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has 306.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.25 to 135.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 24.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.