Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] shares went higher by 0.43% from its previous closing of 13.87, now trading at the price of $13.93, also adding 0.06 points. Is SLB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 11.29 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SLB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.39B float and a -3.81% run over in the last seven days. SLB share price has been hovering between 48.88 and 11.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Schlumberger Limited [SLB], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] is sitting at 3.84. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] sitting at -30.00% and its Gross Margin at 12.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has 1.67B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.87 to 48.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 16.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Schlumberger Limited [SLB] a Reliable Buy?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.