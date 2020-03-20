Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] shares went higher by 38.11% from its previous closing of 4.71, now trading at the price of $6.51, also adding 1.8 points. Is SGMS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SGMS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 55.44M float and a -42.21% run over in the last seven days. SGMS share price has been hovering between 31.63 and 3.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SGMS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.50, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 62.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 113.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00. Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] has 126.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 597.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.76 to 31.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 37.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.56. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.