Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ: SVC] opened at $4.31 and closed at $4.17 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock gained by 50.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.28.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ: SVC] had 4.33 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 41.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.04%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.75 during that period and SVC managed to take a rebound to $26.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.17.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Service Properties Trust [SVC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Service Properties Trust [SVC] sitting at +6.32 and its Gross Margin at +20.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20%. These measurements indicate that Service Properties Trust [SVC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.18, and its Return on Assets is 3.20. These metrics suggest that this Service Properties Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Service Properties Trust [SVC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 3.97. These metrics all suggest that Service Properties Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.29.

Service Properties Trust [SVC] has 208.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 26.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 41.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.07. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Service Properties Trust [SVC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Service Properties Trust [SVC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.