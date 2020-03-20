Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] took an upward turn with a change of 18.72%, trading at the price of $10.21 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares have an average trading volume of 1.23M shares for that time period. SHLX monthly volatility recorded 15.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 30.35%. PS value for SHLX stocks is 5.14 with PB recorded at 0.62.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SHLX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.24, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.17.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] sitting at 42.70% and its Gross Margin at 92.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 75.70. These measurements indicate that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 134.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.84. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 6.15. These metrics all suggest that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has 300.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.70 to 22.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 30.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.