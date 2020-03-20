Sintx Technologies Inc.[SINT] stock saw a move by 2.53% on Thursday, touching 2.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Sintx Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SINT shares recorded 6.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] stock could reach median target price of $3.25.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] stock additionally went down by -29.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -54.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SINT stock is set at -95.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -78.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SINT shares showcased -87.81% decrease. SINT saw 7.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.28 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SINT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.34, with the high estimate being $3.25, the low estimate being $3.25 and the median estimate amounting to $3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -82.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -140.00. Its Return on Equity is -74.20%, and its Return on Assets is -47.00%. These metrics suggest that this Sintx Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -1.82. Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has 6.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 7.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 25.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.