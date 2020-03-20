Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $4.57 after SIRI shares went down by -4.59% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] has 4.80B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.51 to 7.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 12.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.