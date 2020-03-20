SLM Corporation [SLM] saw a change by 0.73% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.91. The company is holding 467.54M shares with keeping 420.48M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.39% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -43.91% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.91%, trading +23.39% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 467.54M shares valued at 4.69 million were bought and sold.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.86.

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at +31.30 and its Gross Margin at +76.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10%. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 18.40, and its Return on Assets is 1.95. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 149.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.40. SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 187.50 and P/E Ratio of 5.30. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

SLM Corporation [SLM] has 467.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 12.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 19.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.55. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.