Sterling Bancorp [STL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $9.48 after STL shares went up by 0.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sterling Bancorp [NYSE:STL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Sterling Bancorp [STL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.40, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sterling Bancorp [STL] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sterling Bancorp [STL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sterling Bancorp [STL] sitting at 72.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90. These measurements indicate that Sterling Bancorp [STL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.48. Its Return on Equity is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sterling Bancorp [STL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Sterling Bancorp [STL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.41 and P/E Ratio of 4.59. These metrics all suggest that Sterling Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sterling Bancorp [STL] has 222.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.03 to 22.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 20.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sterling Bancorp [STL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sterling Bancorp [STL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.