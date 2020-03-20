SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained by 13.01% on the last trading session, reaching $5.56 price per share at the time. SunPower Corporation represents 207.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.15B with the latest information.

The SunPower Corporation traded at the price of $5.56 with 4.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPWR shares recorded 4.42M.

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.92.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] sitting at -12.30 and its Gross Margin at +5.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.90%. Its Return on Assets is 0.98.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10,769.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -3.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9,644.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has 207.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.03 to 16.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 22.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SunPower Corporation [SPWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SunPower Corporation [SPWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.