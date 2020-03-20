Synchrony Financial[SYF] stock saw a move by -6.85% on Thursday, touching 4.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Synchrony Financial stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SYF shares recorded 693.31M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock additionally went down by -32.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -56.25% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SYF stock is set at -55.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SYF shares showcased -57.16% decrease. SYF saw 38.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Synchrony Financial [SYF], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synchrony Financial [SYF] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 693.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 20.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.