T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] shares went lower by -17.64% from its previous closing of 0.45, now trading at the price of $0.37, also subtracting -0.08 points. Is TTOO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TTOO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 43.57M float and a 12.61% run over in the last seven days. TTOO share price has been hovering between 3.69 and 0.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.37, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.60 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.69.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 106.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 32.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.